Julie Dolson
March 13, 1949 - March 23, 2019
New Paltz, NY
The world lost a bright light on Saturday, March 23, 2019, when Julie Marie Dolson, age 70, of New Paltz, died after a short illness at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born on March 13, 1949, in Birmingham, England, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy May (Prosser) Currie.
Julie came to the U.S. in 1961. After high school, she married Teunis F. Dolson Jr. in Staten Island, NY on May 4, 1968 and within a of couple years they moved to New Paltz where they spent 30 happy years together until his passing on August 20, 2009.
Julie worked as an office manager for Seakill Custom Home Builders in New Paltz for almost 30 years until she became ill. Her colleagues George, Rick and Debbie (and the rest of the Seakill family/crew) were a second family to her and she enjoyed her time there immensely.
Julie was known to all as a ray of sunshine, always arriving everywhere with a big smile. She was a vibrant, positive person who loved to laugh and look at the bright side of things. "This too shall pass" was her philosophy. Everyone who knew her loved her. Her heart was pure gold and she was the first to not take herself or anyone too seriously. Her dream was one day to live by the beach.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Jane Johnson of Canada.
Survivors include her daughter, Carrie D. Pizzuto and her husband, Benjamin of New Paltz; her granddaughter, Hannah Grace Pizzuto of New Paltz; her sisters, Jean Leed and her husband, Charles of New Paltz, and Mary Derbyshire of Wolverhampton, England; her nephews, Anthony Leed of New Paltz, Charles Leed, Jr. of Freehold, NJ, and Joseph Leed and his wife, Lisa of Staten Island, NY; and her niece, Caroline (Carl) Agneta of Keyport, NJ; and several other nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
The family will hold a memorial celebration for Julie in the summer at a date and time to be announced. Details will follow on the Copeland Funeral Home website.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019