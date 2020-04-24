|
Juliette R. Supenski
August 10, 1948 - April 20, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Juliette R. Supenski of Montgomery, NY entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2020 at her home with her devoted husband by her side. She was 71 years old.
The daughter of the late William Rappina and Aida (Sementa) Rappina, Juliette was born on August 10, 1948 in Staten Island, NY. She married the love of her life, Richard Supenski, on October 14, 1989.
Juliette earned her Master of Science Degree from Long Island University and was a retired Psychologist at the Rockland Psychiatric Center.
Juliette enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and her book club. She especially liked going to Atlantic City and Mt. Airy in the Poconos. Both she and Richard enjoyed many vacations and cruises together.
Juliette is survived by her loving and devoted husband: Richard Supenski at home; her nephew and godson: Joey Supenski; good friend: Frank Goncalves; and many nieces and nephews. Juliette leaves behind her cuddly feline: Leo.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), a Celebration of Life for Juliette will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Juliette's name may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. or the Hudson Valley SPCA.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020