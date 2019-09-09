|
|
June K. Hartmann
June 20, 1928 - September 8, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
June K. Hartmann, a life long resident of the area passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was 91. The daughter of the late Ernst Kilian and Anna Christoff Kilian she was born at home on June 20, 1928 in Highland Falls, NY.
June was a member of the Church of the Infant Saviour and enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Manzella and her husband, Keith of Warwick. June is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hartmann, her nine brothers, and one sister.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Infant Saviour, 22 Holland Ave., Pine Bush NY. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage Street in Middletown, NY. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019