June L. Dickten
6/15/1930 - 10/04/2020
Warwick, NY
June L. Dickten of Warwick, NY passed away on October 4, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion. She was 90 years old.
Born in Paterson, NJ on June 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Ada (Boyd) and Walter Zimmer.
June was married to the late Vernon G. Dickten, Sr. They were parishioners at Warwick United Methodist Church.
Prior to retirement, June worked as a receptionist at Schervier Pavilion.
June is survived by her son,
Vernon G. Dickten, Jr. and his wife, Denise of Warwick; two granddaughters, Alycia Dooley and her husband Brian of Littleton, CO and Alanna Curran of Virginia Beach, VA; three great-grandchildren: Lachlan Graham, Sadie Juniper, and Cormac John Dooley; two brothers, Walter Zimmer of Hawthorne, FL and Ronald Zimmer of Lady Lake, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Jennifer Morrow officiating. Burial will follow the service in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Schervier Pavilion, 22 VanDuzer Place, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com