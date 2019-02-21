Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul's Catholic Church
1800 12th St N
St Petersburg, FL 33704
Resources
More Obituaries for June Allard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Allard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June M. Allard Obituary
June M. Allard
June 1, 1942 - February 11, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Ms. June M. Allard of St. Petersburg FL and formerly of Middletown, NY, died on Monday, February 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg FL.
Daughter of John H. Ross, and Audrey F. Arnott-Ross, June was born on June 1, 1942 in Middletown NY.
She was an LPN at the Orange County Infirmary until her retirement.
Loving mother to Richard Pulos, Donna Vankleek, Donald Pulos, Joseph Pulos, George Allard Jr., ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by seven brothers: John F. Ross, Edward Ross, Kevin Ross, Michael Ross, Brian Ross, Leonard Ross, Kenneth Ross; and five sisters: Elaine Philips, Mary Bajger, Beth Devanault, Frances Cox, Catherine Granger,
She was predeceased by brothers: James Ross, Joseph Ross, Patrick Ross.
Services to be held March 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1800 12th Street North St., Petersburg, FL 33704.
Interment at family grave site will be determined at a later date.
Donations can be made to Hospice.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.