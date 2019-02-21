|
June M. Allard
June 1, 1942 - February 11, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Ms. June M. Allard of St. Petersburg FL and formerly of Middletown, NY, died on Monday, February 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg FL.
Daughter of John H. Ross, and Audrey F. Arnott-Ross, June was born on June 1, 1942 in Middletown NY.
She was an LPN at the Orange County Infirmary until her retirement.
Loving mother to Richard Pulos, Donna Vankleek, Donald Pulos, Joseph Pulos, George Allard Jr., ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by seven brothers: John F. Ross, Edward Ross, Kevin Ross, Michael Ross, Brian Ross, Leonard Ross, Kenneth Ross; and five sisters: Elaine Philips, Mary Bajger, Beth Devanault, Frances Cox, Catherine Granger,
She was predeceased by brothers: James Ross, Joseph Ross, Patrick Ross.
Services to be held March 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1800 12th Street North St., Petersburg, FL 33704.
Interment at family grave site will be determined at a later date.
Donations can be made to Hospice.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019