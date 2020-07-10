June M. Swinden
July 8, 1931 - July 9, 2020
Ellenville, NY
June M. Swinden passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.
The daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Palen) Danosky, she was born on July 8, 1931 in Newburgh, NY.
A longtime resident of Ellenville, NY, June loved golfing and was a member of the Shawangunk Country Club for many years. June was also a big fan of country music, but her real joy was being with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Dave Swinden Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Ellenville; her daughter, Marcy Arfa of Atlanta; her sister, Frances Barker of Florida; grandchildren: Brian North and his wife, Nicole, Danny North and his wife, Shannon, Lily Morehouse and her husband, Brandt, Michael Arfa, Tyler Swinden and his wife, Emily, Amber Swinden and Lukasz D. Kogut; great-grandchildren: Alexandria and Ben North, Colin and Emily North, Avery Morehouse and Oliver Swinden; son-in-law, Lukasz Kogut and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, David A. Swinden; her daughter, Jeannie Kogut; her sister, Denita Nelson and her brothers, Charles and Joseph Danosky.
A memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville, NY. Personal condolences can be left for June's family at www.loucksfh.com