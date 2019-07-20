Home

June Moerman


1939 - 2019
June Moerman Obituary
June Moerman
July 19, 2019
Spring Hill, FL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
June Moerman, 80 of Spring Hill, FL passed away on July 19, 2019.
June is survived by her three children: Judy Stauffer, Debra Wylde, Judy Stauffer and Richard Moerman Jr. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, all of whom she cherished.
Her Family will gather at later date for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 S Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangement were entrusted to the care of the Libby Funeral & Cremation Services of 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019
