June Muthig
June 4, 1929 - March 30, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
June Florence Muthig, formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Mesa, AZ with her daughters at her side. She was 89.
She was born in Liberty, NY on June 4, 1929 to the late Ross Ingraham and Florence Alena Tompkins. June was married 57 years to the late Blake Muthig who predeceased her on April 1, 2007.
June is survived by three daughters, Monty Kay Camp (James) of Gilbert, AZ, Terry Lee Seekamp of North Stratford, NH, and Lyal June Gillen (James) of Middletown, DE; one son, Blake Aquila Muthig of Liberty, NY; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, William H. Tompkins, Lee R. Tompkins and Clinton P. Tompkins; and one sister, Harriet Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at at the Grahamsville Cemetary, Grahamsville, NY. Jacqueline Tompkins, niece, will officiate.
Memorial contributions in June's name may be made to the Time in the Valleys Museum, P. O. Box 254, Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019