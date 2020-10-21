1/1
Justin R. Butwell
Justin R. Butwell
November 5, 1941 - October 20, 2020
Milton, NY
Justin Butwell passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020. He was 78 years old. He was the son of the late Justin Butwell and Florence (Murray) Butwell. He was married to the love of his life, the late Mary Jane (DePew) Butwell.
He volunteered with The Special Olympics, was a champion gymnast and diver, and performed at the World's Fair. He attended Newburgh Free Academy and Marist College. He started his career as a programmer with IBM in 1965 and then worked several different positions as a computer architect. Over his 34-year career with IBM he was part of several teams that earned numerous American and International patents.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Jones of Newburgh, NY, Lisa Argenio (Jerry) of Rock Tavern, NY, Justin Butwell (Kim) of Salt Point, NY, Fred Butwell (Kelli) of Highland, NY; grandchildren: Carly and Antonia Butwell; Jerry, Alyssa and Sydney Argenio; and Jonathan Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Butwell (Frances); his sister-in-law, Lorelei DePew; brother-in-law, John DePew (Betty); and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Butwell, twin sister, Florence Butwell; sister-in-law, Sr. Frederick Mary DePew, C.S.JB. and brother-in-law, Fred DePew.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23 in the chapel at Cedar Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
