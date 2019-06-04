|
Justin Walter Finkel
June 20, 2004 - June 2, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Justin Walter Finkel of Rock Hill, NY, died suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 14. The son of William Finkel and Bonnie Bathrick Finkel, he was born on June 20, 2004 in Warwick, NY.
He is survived by his father, William Finkel; mother, Bonnie Finkel (Jay Covell); six brothers, William, Christopher, Dylan and Ronald Finkel, Edward Jacob Covell and Gage Matthew Covell; two sisters, Savannah Gonzalez and Jessica Covell; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Bathrick; paternal grandparents, Henry "Sonny" Finkel and Catherine Bowman; uncle, Brent Bathrick.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 7th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me Page, Justin Finkel's Funeral Expenses; to help the family with the costs incurred.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019