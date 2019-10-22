|
|
Justina Burton
April 1, 1940 - October 2, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Justina M. Burton died unexpectedly at her Wurtsboro, NY home on October 2, 2019. She was born in NYC on April 1, 1940 to Giulia and John V. Fugazzi. Following the death of Giulia, her father married Angelina (Rita Rose), and she was raised as the youngest of five by her new mother. Her parents ran (and lived upstairs from) Fugazzi's, a noted bar and restaurant in Greenwich Village.
An award-winning student, Justina attended St. John's University where she studied biology. She is survived by two children, George and Julia (John), and granddaughter Mary Rose, from her marriage to Thomas Hendricks. Justina raised her family while working at Metropolitan Life. She quickly advanced from Cashier to Computer Programmer to her final position as a Senior Manager in the IT Department.
After her first marriage ended in divorce she met Mark Burton, who owned his own construction firm on Long Island. They married in 1985, a second marriage for both of them. In 1992 they retired and bought an old house by the Basha Kill in Wurtsboro, devoting much time and effort to restoring their property.
Justina particularly enjoyed having her granddaughter Mary Rose spend summers by the Basha Kill with her and Mark when Mary Rose was growing up. Mark's family were also welcome visitors to their home. After caring for him at home for ten years, Justina lost Mark to Parkinson's disease in July of 2016.
Her extended family made up a big part of Justina's life. Justina is survived by her brother Gino (Dixie), sisters Helen Paci, Lydia Reilly and Alva Jones, and their families, as well as cousins who spent childhood summers with their parents at the Fugazzi family farm in then-rural Mt. Kisco, and many friends.
Two of her sisters, Alva and Helen, now live in Sullivan County. The "Sisters," as Justina called them, spent a lot of time together especially after they were widowed.
Within the Wurtsboro/Mamakating community, Justina will long be remembered as a caring and devoted friend, and as a dedicated and hard-working volunteer for a number of non-profit organizations. In her early years living in this community she volunteered with the Mamakating Historical Society, and with the Women's Auxiliary of the Wurtsboro American Legion. Membership in the Wurtsboro American Legion and VFW Post was an especially important part of Mark's life in Wurtsboro.
After Mark died she volunteered extensively with the Basha KiIl Area Association (BKAA), providing key computer/office assistance for the President of the BKAA. She and her sister Alva also were members of the Friends of the Mamakating Library and they volunteered to manage the Friends' used bookstore in the Library. Everywhere she volunteered she was appreciated for her organizational skills.
Justina will be remembered and celebrated at a party on Saturday, October 26th from11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Wurtsboro VFW, 26 VFW Road, Wurtsboro, NY 12790. Family and friends are welcome. Lunch will be provided.
Donations in Justina's memory can be made to the Basha Kill Area Association, PO Box 1121, Wurtsboro, NY 12790 or to the Friends of the Mamakating Library, 128 Sullivan Street, PO Box 806, Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019