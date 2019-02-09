|
Jy'Ree Lars Blackwell
December 3, 2018 - February 4, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Our precious little angel, Jy'Ree Lars Blackwell passed away February 4, 2019 at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, NY. Jy'Ree smiled while bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched.
He is survived by his parents, mother, Danaya Herring of Newburgh, NY and father, Jerald "JB" Blackwell of Ossining,NY;sister, Mikaiiya Patterson of Newburgh,NY;maternal grandmother, Tracy Herring of Newburgh,NY; paternal grandfather, Reggie Blackwell Sr. of Ossining,NY;maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Herring of Newburgh,NY;paternal great-grandmother, Geraldine Blackwell of Elmsford,NY; aunts: Jeanna Leonard (Ron) of Ossining,NY, Alyse Blackwell of Ossining,NY, Carlaja Herring of Newburgh,NY, Shayla Hicks of South Carolina; uncles: Devon Herring of Newburgh,NY, Reggie Blackwell Jr. of Ossining,NY, Jamille Hicks of Florida; and numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends who loved Jy'Ree very much.
He is predeceased by his maternal great-grandfather, Carl Herring Sr; paternal grandmother, Alysia Johnson; uncle, Rarue Johnson
Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at Baptist Temple Church, 7-11 William Street, Newburgh, NY 12550 with Bishop John Borden officiating. A Wake will take place from 9:30 to 10 a.m.. The Funeral will begin at 10 a.m. and interment is to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetary.
