Kaiden Greene
Kaiden Greene
October 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Kaiden Greene, 10, of 17 Little Ave, Middletown, New York passed peacefully in his mother's arms on his birthday October 19, 2020.
Kaiden was born in Middletown, NY at the Warwick Hospital. He attended Maple Hill Elementary and was in the 4th grade. He was an avid fan of football.
He is survived by his dad, Jimmy; mom, Michelle and siblings, Kafani and Kendra and a host of family and friends.
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the home of the Greene family.
Kaiden will have a Walk Through 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Greater Upper Room Faith Apostolic Church at 1 Linden Ave, Middletown NY, 10940. Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the church. Bishop Michael Williams will officiate. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, 50 Mulberry St, Middletown, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greater Upper Room Faith Apostolic Church
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greater Upper Room Faith Apostolic Church
