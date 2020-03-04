Home

Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Karen Ann Freudenberg


1955 - 2020
Karen Ann Freudenberg Obituary
Karen Ann Freudenberg
December 26, 1955 - March 1, 2020
Nanuet, NY - Formerly of Westbrookville, NY
Karen Ann Freudenberg of Nanuet, NY died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Nyack Hospital. She was 64.
She was born December 26, 1955 in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of the late Ronald R. Kramer and Florence Novak Kramer. Karen worked for C & D Battery in Huguenot, NY for 35 years.
Surviving are her beloved mother, Florence Kramer; three children: Ralph Freudenberg and his wife, Sarah, Eric Freudenberg, andMichelle Freudenberg; two brothers: Ronald M. Kramer and his wife, Jennifer and Randy Kramer and his fiancé, Deb; four grandchildren: Jasmine, Alana, Andrew and Elizabeth; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Ronald R. Kramer; her brother, Raymond R. Kramer; and her husband, Ralph Freudenberg.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
