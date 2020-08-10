1/1
Karen E. Hoeffner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen E. Hoeffner
September 12, 1940 - August 7, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Karen Hoeffner of Montgomery, NY, a retired dispatcher for George M. Carol Bus Company, and a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 79.
The Daughter of the late Fred & Edith Kimmerle, she was born September 12, 1940 in Middletown.
She was a graduate from Montgomery High School Class of 1957. Karen enjoyed working on the reunion committee and connecting with old friends as well as making new ones. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Montgomery, the Fallsburg Fishing and Boating Club, the Maybrook Golden Links, and the Hamptonburgh Leisure Club where she served as secretary. Karen was often seen at various events for her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She never missed an important milestone. Karen was always there for her family giving support, guidance and love.
She was the widow of George E. Hoeffner and predeceased by her son, David Hoeffner.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Hoeffner and his wife, Laurie-Kay of Montgomery; her daughter, Crista Hoeffner and her companion, Ed DeWitt of Thompsonville; grandchildren: Kyle Johnson, Kalyn Jacobs and her companion, Jeffrey Grey, Daniel and Sarah Hoeffner; great granddaughter, Kylie Jacobs.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY.
Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Tim Chiarot will officiate. Burial will be at The Orange County Veteran's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Montgomery Fire Department, PO Box 8, Montgomery, NY 12549 or The Orange County Arboretum, 211 County Route 416, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Karen's Memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Millspaugh Funeral Director

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved