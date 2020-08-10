Karen E. Hoeffner
September 12, 1940 - August 7, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Karen Hoeffner of Montgomery, NY, a retired dispatcher for George M. Carol Bus Company, and a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 79.
The Daughter of the late Fred & Edith Kimmerle, she was born September 12, 1940 in Middletown.
She was a graduate from Montgomery High School Class of 1957. Karen enjoyed working on the reunion committee and connecting with old friends as well as making new ones. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Montgomery, the Fallsburg Fishing and Boating Club, the Maybrook Golden Links, and the Hamptonburgh Leisure Club where she served as secretary. Karen was often seen at various events for her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She never missed an important milestone. Karen was always there for her family giving support, guidance and love.
She was the widow of George E. Hoeffner and predeceased by her son, David Hoeffner.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Hoeffner and his wife, Laurie-Kay of Montgomery; her daughter, Crista Hoeffner and her companion, Ed DeWitt of Thompsonville; grandchildren: Kyle Johnson, Kalyn Jacobs and her companion, Jeffrey Grey, Daniel and Sarah Hoeffner; great granddaughter, Kylie Jacobs.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY.
Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Tim Chiarot will officiate. Burial will be at The Orange County Veteran's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Montgomery Fire Department, PO Box 8, Montgomery, NY 12549 or The Orange County Arboretum, 211 County Route 416, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Karen's Memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com