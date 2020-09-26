1/1
Karen J. O'Dell
1956 - 2020
Karen J. O'Dell
October 25, 1956 - September 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Karen J. O'Dell, a longtime New Windsor resident, entered into rest suddenly, on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was 63.
Daughter of the late Eugene and Frances (Dibble) Morse, she was born on October 25, 1956 in Cold Spring, NY.
Karen was a retired Supervisor for the Admissions Department at USMA West Point, NY.
Survivors include her daughter, Erica Tremblay and her husband, Lawrence of Allenhurst, GA; a significant other, Kristian Orr of New Windsor; two sisters, Clara Newbery and her husband, Ron of Newburgh and Peggy Fowler of Richmondville, NY; and grandchildren: Clara, Hannah, Joseph and Penny.
Private Cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Memorial Service will follow, 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory may be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care of White, Vento and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
