Karen J. Roosa
July 25, 1957 - March 1, 2020
Formerly of Stone Ridge, NY
Karen J. Roosa, 62, most recently residing in San Francisco, CA, and formerly from Stone Ridge, NY, passed from this life into eternity on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1957 in Kingston, NY, a daughter of the late and beloved William S. Roosa, Jr. and Audrey E. (Mac Daniel) Roosa. Karen had a very special bond with her mother. Karen is also predeceased by her cherished grandparents, W. Stanley Roosa and A. Louise (Polhemus) Roosa, as well as Ferris Mac Daniel and Julia (Hoyt) Mac Daniel.
Karen was a graduate of Rondout Valley High School, SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Ulster. She worked initially as a Registered Dietitian and then as a Registered Nurse at various medical facilities in the Hudson Valley, New York City and San Francisco. Karen was highly regarded by her professional peers. She provided hospice care to some of her patients and was a genuine advocate for all of her patients.
Karen is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Dane Ince of San Francisco and her two dear sisters, Kathy Ogg (Bruce) of West Chester, PA and their children, Tyler Ogg and Joshua Ogg; and Kelly Ferrara (Stephen) of Wallkill, NY and their children, Benjamin Ferrara and Sarah Ferrara. Also surviving are one uncle, Roger Roosa of Poughkeepsie, NY and several cousins, with whom she shared many fond childhood memories while growing up in Stone Ridge, NY, including Labor Day Picnics and Christmas Gatherings at her grandparents' farmhouse. Karen was always at the top of the staircase when the annual Christmas picture was taken on the banister because she was the first born grandchild. Karen's cats also held a special place in her heart (Sissy, Bruder, Maxxi, Mikki, Cally).
It is hard to describe Karen fully in a few words, but these are ones that come to mind: bright, determined, generous and fiercely loyal. Some of Karen's interests included reading, watching classic movies, listening to a range of music (from classic 70s to classical), playing golf and gin and completing the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles. We will miss her very much. Even though she was separated from her sisters by many miles, our hearts were knit together by that special bond that sisters share.
Cremation was handled privately and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge, NY, will take place at a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020