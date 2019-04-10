Karen Jean Minniefield

May 22, 1957 - April 7, 2019

Middletown,, NY

Karen Jean Minniefield, a longtime resident of Middletown, NY and retired customer service and claims supervisor for Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 61.

Karen was born May 22, 1957 in Cheltenham, PA to John and Evelyn (Morison) Daly.

After living in several areas as a child, she grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown North High School in 1975. After moving to Middletown in 1987, she married her loving husband Siegfried in 1988. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, an active member of the Middletown community, and a frequent volunteer with the local Elks Lodge.

She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Debra Weier, and brother-in-law, Bill Farr.

She is survived by her husband, Siegfried; three children: Robert Shand and wife, Michelle of Bethesda, MD, Stephanie Monteforte and husband, Joseph of Bloomingburg, NY, and Matthew Minniefield and wife, Alexis of Guilderland, NY; siblings: Linda Farr of Brewster, NY, Nancy Stehr and husband, Gerald of Lebanon, PA, John Daly, Jr., and wife, Gloria of Glenmont, NY, and Evelyn Visperas and husband, Mario of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren, Emma and Zoey Monteforte and Amelia and Oliver Shand, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown. The Middletown Elks Lodge #1097 will provide a service at 3 p.m. to honor her life and accomplishments.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019