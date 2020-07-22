karen Joan Glemming

November 20, 1953 - July 15, 2020

Belmont, North Carolina

Karen Joan Glemming, 66, of Belmont, NC, died July 15, 2020, after a three year battle with leukemia. She was born November 20, 1953 in New York to George and Joan Foster.

Karen was raised and spent most of her life in Newburgh, NY before moving to North Carolina three years ago. Karen's career included working in the mortgage, software, and insurance industries, often in training and education roles, and she had recently retired from Chubb Insurance. Her belief in life-long learning included completing her bachelors degree from Mount Saint Mary College as an adult, after interrupting her education to start a family.

Karen was at her happiest when hiking the Catskills, a hobby she took up in the last ten years. One of her proudest moments was hiking all 347 miles of trails becoming the 29th person to earn the All Trails patch from the Catskill Mountain Club. She also gained great joy spending time with her pets, including several cats and her dog, Morgan, who always accompanied her on her hikes.

Karen was predeceased by her father, George Foster, mother, Joan Foster, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Foster. She is survived by her son, Adam; her brother, Michael, nephews, Jeff and Mark, and great nephews, Steven, Matt, and Joe.

The family is planning on holding a celebration of life for Karen next year in New York. If anyone is interested in attending the celebration, please email her son, Adam, at amg410@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Catskill Mountain Club or the Atrium Health Foundation - Carolinas Hematology Research Fund.



