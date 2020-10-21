Karen Lee Nahoum
June 8, 1950 - October 10, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Karen Lee Nahoum, 70 of Bradenton Florida, passed away on October 10, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She was a longtime resident of Middletown, NY for 67 years and spent the last three years in Bradenton, FL.
She was a bus driver for many years. She loved traveling to other countries on cruise ships, playing Bingo, flea marketing, and many other activities.
Karen is the daughter of the late Howard and Viola Fairweather of Middletown and was born on June 8, 1950.
Karen is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Nahoum; her two children, Melissa Geiger and Douglas Nahoum; three granddaughters: Katelyn Geiger, Ashleigh Geiger, and Kylia Wisher, great-granddaughter, Madison Aaliyah, all of Middletown; her brother, Wayne Fairweather; sister, Shirley Fischer and her husband, James Fischer, sister, Bonnie Maurizzio and her husband, David Maurizzio, all of Middletown; also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours and services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday October 23 at the Ralston- Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY. Please be advised due to NYSDOH guidelines, FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING is required at all times. Occupancy restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your patience.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
.