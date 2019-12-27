|
Karen Minsberg
June 8, 1963 - December 26, 2019
Monticello, NY
On the morning of December 26th, 2019, Karen Minsberg passed to a heavenly place at the age of 66 in Monticello, NY, where she resided.
Karen grew up in Los Angeles. After graduating from Immaculate Heart College there, Karen worked in television, first in scheduling and later as a producer at KCET, Los Angeles' PBS station. She left Los Angeles to pursue her passion, yoga in New York City. While teaching yoga, Karen decided to get a degree in Social Work at Columbia, completing grad school at age 40.
As an LCSW living in Brooklyn, she maintained a private practice and also worked at a public school with adolescents, many of whom had problems with immigration, family and abuse. Karen later left her public school job and continued her studies, becoming a member of ADEP (Accelerated Dynamic Experiential Psychotherapy) in her private practice.
In 2015, she rekindled her relationship with the love of her life, John Ambrosi, with whom she moved to the Catskills Mountains where she spent the next phase of her life sharing their eternal love.
Karen is survived by her two sisters, brother-in-law, nephews and cousins, the entire Ambrosi family, and many friends.
A memorial gathering for Karen will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019