Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Minsberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Minsberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Minsberg Obituary
Karen Minsberg
June 8, 1963 - December 26, 2019
Monticello, NY
On the morning of December 26th, 2019, Karen Minsberg passed to a heavenly place at the age of 66 in Monticello, NY, where she resided.
Karen grew up in Los Angeles. After graduating from Immaculate Heart College there, Karen worked in television, first in scheduling and later as a producer at KCET, Los Angeles' PBS station. She left Los Angeles to pursue her passion, yoga in New York City. While teaching yoga, Karen decided to get a degree in Social Work at Columbia, completing grad school at age 40.
As an LCSW living in Brooklyn, she maintained a private practice and also worked at a public school with adolescents, many of whom had problems with immigration, family and abuse. Karen later left her public school job and continued her studies, becoming a member of ADEP (Accelerated Dynamic Experiential Psychotherapy) in her private practice.
In 2015, she rekindled her relationship with the love of her life, John Ambrosi, with whom she moved to the Catskills Mountains where she spent the next phase of her life sharing their eternal love.
Karen is survived by her two sisters, brother-in-law, nephews and cousins, the entire Ambrosi family, and many friends.
A memorial gathering for Karen will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -