Karen P. Khejl
July 24, 1954 - July 9, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Karen P. Khejl of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2020 at her home. She was 65 years old.
The daughter of the late Joseph Khejl and Adrienne (Mentberger) Khejl, Karen was born on July 24, 1954 in Queens, NY.
Karen was an Administrator for the Social Security Administration in Manhattan, NY, currently retired.
Karen was a volunteer for C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) where she selflessly mentored and helped families in need. She also volunteered as an instructor for A.A.R.P.'s senior defensive driving course. Karen was a true humanitarian helping people and animals with compassion and love. Her greatest love and passion was music. She was Madam President of The N.Y. Ancients Fife and Drum Corp. Karen was also a flutist in the Queensboro Symphonic Band in her earlier life.
Karen had the biggest generous heart. She was a true inspiration to so many lives she touched. Her zest for life was her motivation to continue her fight through these past years to get her back to the life she loved to live. Karen was an absolutely amazing woman. Her courage and determination will never be forgotten. She will be missed greatly.
Karen is survived by her younger brother: Joseph Khejl of Astoria, NY; her younger sister: Lisa Puccio and her husband, Bobby and their son, Robert of Whitestone, NY; and her beloved golden retriever, Aggy.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Please see funeral home website to reserve a time.
In Lieu of flowers, please send a card in memory of Karen with your check donation to: Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Road, New Windsor NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com