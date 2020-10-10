Karen "Karinski" Sullivan
April 27, 1943 - October 7, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Karen "Karinski" Sullivan, 77 years old, passed on October 7, 2020. She was born April 27, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter Scott Hanson and Marion Tirrell Hanson. The daughter of an Army officer, Karen along with her sister Pamela, lived in many places, including Texas, Oklahoma and Dachau Germany, where Karen graduated from Stuttgart High School in 1961. Returning to the USA, Karen's family was stationed at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ, where she worked as a secretary. She met her loving husband Joseph Sullivan, and they were married a few short months later in NYC on September 14, 1964. They moved upstate to Orange County in 1966 where they have lived ever since.
Karen retired as Computer Specialist from the United States Military Academy, where she started as a temporary employee in the Department of Geography. She was quickly recognized for her natural skills and intelligence, was hired permanently, and received numerous promotions and awards during her career. She had been a member of MENSA and was passionate about genealogy and serving our veterans. She was a member of the Alden Kindred Society, the Mayflower Society, the Quassaick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Newburgh Chapter of the Auxiliary of the VFW. She had also been the musical director for numerous Cursillo retreats throughout the Mid-Hudson. She loved to do counted cross-stitch and was very musical. She loved to sing, play the guitar, and has been to see numerous Broadway musicals. She was a lover of nature and all animals, big and small. She loved the Yankees and the New England Patriots.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Sullivan; her children, Valerie Skeba (Majid Rafizadeh), Michael Sullivan (Shelly Britton), and Kristi Finnigan (Andrew); her grandchildren, Matthew and John Finnigan; her sister, Pamela Hanson, her nephew, Scott Hanson. She is predeceased by her parents, Walter Scott Hanson and Marion Tirrell Hanson.
Service will be at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. A small service will be provided by St. George's Church at Brooks. Due to limited occupancy a wait may be necessary and masks must be worn at all times. Cremation and inurnment will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans
Fund and the Hudson Valley ASPCA.
Thank you to the numerous doctors, nurses and physical therapists and occupational therapists who helped with her care over the years. She spoke very highly of many of the staff at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Home in Goshen, NY. Thanks especially to Danielle Mayo and Lisa Hewitt for all your loving care, friendship and kindness.
