|
|
Karl J. Wilkinson
February 22, 1944 - May 16, 2019
Walden, NY
Karl J. Wilkinson, age 75 of Walden, NY, passed away peacefully at Achieve Nursing & Rehab Center in Liberty, NY on May 16, 2019. The son of the late Jon and Agnes Floritine Wilkinson, he was born on February 22, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY. Karl was a retired, self-employed general contractor. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his fiancé, Hilda Torres of New Rochelle, NY; sons, Karl J. Wilkinson Jr. of Ferndale, NY, John Wilkinson and his wife, Marites, of Woodside, NY; sister, Donna Oddo of California; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Karl was predeceased by his brother, John, and sister, Peggy.
Services and cremation will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Karl's name to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2019