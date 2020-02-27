|
|
Karl "Killer" Martin, III
June 2, 1948 - February 26, 2020
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Karl "Killer' Martin, III passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY. Karl had been a resident at the Firemen's Home in Hudson, NY for the past 2 ½ years. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Karl Martin, Jr. and Clara E. Grutzkuhn Martin he was born June 2, 1948 in Tuxedo, NY. Karl is pre-deceased by his sister Clara A. Dolson
Karl was a maintenance worker for Monroe Laundry, in Monroe, NY. He was a life member of Mombasa Fire Company in Monroe, NY and a life member of Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Association, as well as a member of Monroe Fire Department.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Operation Small Change c/o Firemen's Home-State of New York, 125 Harry Howard Avenue, Hudson, NY 12534
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020