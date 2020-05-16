Karley Rae McGuire
May 26, 1988 - May 14, 2020
Otisville, NY
Karley Rae McGuire was born on May 26, 1988 to Daniel and Connie McGuire of Otisville, New York. Following a courageous battle with Covid-19, God took Karley home to rest on May 14, 2020.
Karley was a 2006 graduate of Minisink Valley High School, and was most recently employed helping others as a Certified Nurses' Assistant at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY.
In addition to her loving parents, Karley is survived and sorely missed by her eight siblings: Kelly Owen (Patrick) of Middletown, NY, Kristy Ketcham (Robert) of Otisville, NY, Kasey McGuire (Kyle) of Middletown, NY, Daniel McGuire, II (Lauren) of Pine Bush, NY, Korey Dragone (Chad) of Otisville, NY, Scott McGuire (Brianne) of Circleville, NY, Kailey McGuire (Tyler) of Cuddebackville, NY, and Kaitey McGuire (Matt) of Otisville, NY.
The light of Karley's life were her nieces and nephews, the following of whom survive to cherish the many happy memories she made with them: Aubrey, Kourtney, Robbie and Emily Ketcham; Patrick, Aiden, Morgan and Tighe Owen; Chad, Paislee and Brooke Dragone; Daniel J. McGuire, III; and Scott McGuire, II.
Karley is also survived by her aunt Barbara Jean Lybolt at home in Otisville, many other aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins, friends and others she treated as family. Special thanks go to Aunt Mary McGuire-Bell and Uncle Terry McGuire for your constant support, guidance and prayers during this difficult time.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, in person services will be held privately. To view the service via live webstream, please visit our website at www.applebee-mcphillips.com at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.