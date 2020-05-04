Karol L. Krum DuBois
December 22, 1947 - May 2, 2020
Neversink, NY
Karol L. Krum DuBois, of Neversink, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 72.
She was the daughter of the late Wilson Krum and Alberta Lounsbury, born on December 22, 1947 in Hurleyville, NY.
Karol was an incredibly strong woman with an amazing heart, and who was loved by all who knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother "Gram", great-grandmother, wife and sister; she will be deeply missed, fondly remembered and loved forever.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Amey; granddaughters, Katelynd DuBois Pomeroy and her husband, Corey, and Adair DuBois; her great-granddaughters, Addison L. Dubois and Harper E. Zecchino; her step-children, Jeffrey (Maryann), Christopher, Carla (Wade) and Annette; 10 additional grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Andrew "Andy" DuBois whom she married May 1967; as well as her son, Lee A. DuBois.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the family at their home.
A celebration of Karol's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.