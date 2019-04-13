Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Monti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine C. Monti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine C. Monti Obituary
Katherine C. Monti
October 24, 1933 - April 13, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Katherine C. Monti of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was 85.
Daughter of the late Dr. Louis and Mary (Magdalen) Cohen, she was born on October 24, 1933 in Otisville, NY and moved to Orange Lake shortly after and was a resident ever since. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Frank A. Monti who passed away in 2009.
Katherine was an avid reader, enjoyed walking, gardening, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and spending time with her family. She was a regular attendee of Our Lady of the Lake Chapel.
Katherine is survived by her beloved son, John Monti and his wife, Ria of Montgomery; her granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Albuquerque and her husband, Brian of Wappingers Falls, the light of her life, great-grandson, Armando John Albuquerque; her sister-in-law, Anna Reil and brother-in-law, Anthony Monti of Newburgh and many nieces and nephews. In addition Katherine was predeceased by brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Rt 52, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Ste. 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY, www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.