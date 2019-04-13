|
Katherine C. Monti
October 24, 1933 - April 13, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Katherine C. Monti of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was 85.
Daughter of the late Dr. Louis and Mary (Magdalen) Cohen, she was born on October 24, 1933 in Otisville, NY and moved to Orange Lake shortly after and was a resident ever since. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Frank A. Monti who passed away in 2009.
Katherine was an avid reader, enjoyed walking, gardening, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and spending time with her family. She was a regular attendee of Our Lady of the Lake Chapel.
Katherine is survived by her beloved son, John Monti and his wife, Ria of Montgomery; her granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Albuquerque and her husband, Brian of Wappingers Falls, the light of her life, great-grandson, Armando John Albuquerque; her sister-in-law, Anna Reil and brother-in-law, Anthony Monti of Newburgh and many nieces and nephews. In addition Katherine was predeceased by brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Rt 52, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Ste. 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY, www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019