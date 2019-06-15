|
Katherine M. Matthews of Monroe, NY entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation at Goshen, Goshen, NY. She was 73 years old.
The daughter of the late Frank Cline and Dorothy (McMillan) Cline, Katherine was born on November 4, 1945 in Newburgh, NY.
Katherine devoted the last thirty years of her life in caring and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always planning the next party. She enjoyed baking her own cakes for all the parties. She looked forward to visits from all her grandchildren and made the most of these visits.
In addition to her loving husband William, Katherine is survived by her daughters: Terry C. Kirkland of Wurtsboro, NY, Cynthia M. Lybolt of Walden, NY and Paula K. Lewis of Wallkill, NY; her son: William P. Matthews, Jr. of Monroe, NY; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her sisters: Janet Caffrey, Florence Cline and Mary Brewer; and her brother: Frank Cline.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Graveside Service will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, 1520 Route 94, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019