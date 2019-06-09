|
|
Katherine Perna
May 19, 1917 - December 20, 2018
Middletown, NY
On Thursday, December 20, 2018, Katherine "Kay" Perna joined her loved ones in Heaven. At the age of 101, she died at home with her devoted son and nephew, Frankie Colavito, by her side. Kay was born in New Milford, NY to Lulu Springer and Martin Keegen. By the time she was nine years old, both her parents had died. Young Katherine was separated from her siblings and informally adopted by the Chamberlain family of Warwick. There, Leticia and Leland raised her as their own along with their children, Leland and Jack.
Kay completed her education and married Michael Perna on June 22, 1940. She not only gained a husband but a big Italian family who loved her as much as she loved them, especially her mother-in-law, Laura and father-in Law, Beau. Kay and Mike were blessed with two sons, Thomas and Michael Lee. Eventually her blessings included grandchildren and great-grandchildren, perhaps her greatest delight. She was then Grandma Kay to all!
Along with making a beautiful home and being an extraordinary cook, Kay worked for many years at the Middletown State Hospital in the geriatric unit. She did her job well, treating the residents with love and respect.
Few people are as wonderful as Grandma Kay. She was wise and witty and so much fun! She was a caretaker, caring for her sister, mother-in-law and father-in-law at their sickest to the end of their days. For her children, she was always there to lend any hand needed and to her grandchildren - well, she was their devoted super hero! Along with members of her family, her many friends and neighbors could be found around her kitchen table, coffee and a sweet at the ready. It was around this table that she called on her excellent memory to share the stories of her life for all to enjoy. She lived her life, through any challenge with dignity, grace and determination. Most of all, she was beloved.
Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are those who love her dearly, son, Michael Lee, daughter-in-law, Sharon, grandchildren, Michael Zovistoski (Sarah), Julie Zovistoski Mooney (Dwight), Kate Perna (Kevin Longacre). Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Jack, Alivia, Emerson, Jameson, Madden, Jaxon and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kay was predeceased by her parents, husband, Michael, her beloved son, Thom, sister, Marian and brother, Jack.
We thank you, Mom/Grandma Kay for your unending love and devotion. We know that your beautiful smile is lighting the heavens and your loved ones are joyously greeting you. You will live forever in our hearts and the memories you made for us. God Bless.
The family will receive visitors at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue in Middletown NY. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY where Katherine will rest with her husband and cherished mother and father-in-law.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY 845-343-6918. Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 11, 2019