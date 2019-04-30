|
|
Katherine "Cassie" Slesinski
February 13, 1921 - March 9, 2019
Goshen, NY
Katherine 'Cassie' Slesinski of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was 98 years old.
The daughter of the late Frank L. Lempka Sr. and Catherine Heter Lempka, she was born on February 13, 1921 in Florida, NY. She grew up on a black dirt farm in Durlandville and was one of fourteen children.
She was a graduate of S. S. Seward High School in Florida, New York. While in high school, she played basketball, earning a varsity letter.
During World War II, she worked on an assembly line creating bombsights. Near the end the war, Katherine married Frank Slesinski Jr. "Grandad", who predeceased her in 2015.
Katherine retired after twenty-five plus years from the Avon Company. While employed at Avon, she often was recognized for her work attendance and ethic.
She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, who was affectionately known as 'Nana'. She took great joy in watching her grand children grow up and was especially fond of watching them play sports from elementary school through college. She was often seen sitting along the sidelines of sporting events with Frank "Grandad" by her side cheering on their grandchildren and other players.
She is survived by her son, Donald Slesinski and wife, Patricia of Middletown, NY; son, Michael Spencer and wife, Gwen of Port Gamble, WA; three grandchildren, Jill (wife, Nicole Kridos), Jennifer Slesinski and J.K. Spencer; brother, Daniel Lempka and wife, Sabina; sisters Carole Slover and husband, George; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Conrad, Frank, Stanley, Clarence, Leonard and Richard Lempka; sisters, Martha Bigert, Janet Slesinski, Lucy Schank, Eileen Ohap and Marie Bleser.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 3 to 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 6th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924. Burial of ashes will be in St. John Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019