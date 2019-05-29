|
Katherine T. Conklin
July 12, 1946 - May 25, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Katherine T. Conklin, a long time area resident, passed away peacefully late Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 72. Katherine graduated Newburgh Free Academy (Class of 1964).
Retiring after 40 years from Shoprite (Big V). Katherine (Mom) loved going to concerts (a country music fan) and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She (Mom) was also known for her contagious laugh at work and home, which would make everyone smile.
She was the daughter of the late Myrtle and Timothy Babcock Sr. She (Mom) was born on July 12, 1946 in Tuxedo, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Conklin; brother, Timothy W. Babcock Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Angel M. Mangelli of Cornwall, NY; her son, Edward L. H. Conklin, (Peggy) of Newton, NJ; her granddaughters, Crystal Mary Katherine Magistro and Ashley Marie Conklin; her sister, Tina M. Keithley of Abingdon, MD; sister-in-law, Gladys Thomas (Dave) of Waldorf, MD; sister-in-law, Barbara A. Meyers of Newburgh, NY; sister-in-law, Lucille Conklin of Middlehope, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to especially thank the Nurses and Doctors at Westchester Medical in Valhalla, NY who took care of Mom. You were truly appreciated!
Visitation will be held at Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, 318 North Montgomery St., Newburgh, NY, Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019