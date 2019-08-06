|
Kathleen A. Campanella
July 21, 1929 - July 31, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Kathleen A. Campanella, daughter of James and Rose Roach, began her journey on July 21, 1929 in Florida, New York. She married the love of her life Jack Campanella and settled down in Newburgh, NY with their two children Kathleen and John. Kathleen worked at MetLife for 25 years. After retiring, she worked as a caretaker for 16 years at Elant Nursing Home until she was 80 years old. Kathleen was also a babysitter for many children who she took care of as if they were her own. They all called her mommy K and her grandchildren called her Nani. She worked every day with so much love, compassion and care for others. She loved crossword puzzles, the color pink, playing the lotto and spoiling her grandchildren. She was the most kind, whole-hearted, genuine and caring person there was.
Kathleen passed away peacefully at Sapphire Nursing home on July 31, 2019 and joined her husband Jack who had been patiently waiting to be reunited with his love.
Kathleen is survived by her children Kathy Shearer and John Campanella and his wife Colleen: grandchildren Christopher, James and John: Christopher's wife Jazz and two great grandchildren Lilyanne and Blake: Sister Mary Roach and sister in law Fran Roach: Nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers James and Donald.
As per Kathleen's request there will not be a viewing but there will be a celebration of life at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY on August 10th @ 5:30pm mass.
Her warm smile would never be forgotten.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019