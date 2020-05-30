Kathleen A. "Kath" Smedley
August 1, 1957 - May 28, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Kathleen Smedley, 62, entered into rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The daughter of William Milburn, Arlene (Ernst) Strecker and stepfather George Strecker, she was born in Middletown, NY.
Kathy was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She adored cooking, baking, collecting new recipes, and playing with her rambunctious dog, Teddy. Kathy was an avid reader and crafter, and enjoyed camping with her family. She gave her heart, happiness, and generosity to her Family and Friends. She can now be at peace being reunited with her world, her love, her late husband, Frank Smedley.
In addition to her mother Arlene, Kathy is survived by her stepchildren: Melissa Smedley (South Carolina), Michael Smedley (Tennessee) and Renee Smedley (South Carolina); siblings: William Milburn (Middletown), Patricia Milburn (Warwick), Jeff Strecker and wife Arleen (Minisink), sister-in-law: Judy Smedley (Newburgh); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews: David Martine III, Christopher Martine, Cassidee Strecker, Carrie Seaman, Michelle Lasky and husband Frank. In addition to her husband, Frank, she was predeceased by her father, William Milburn, and stepfather George Strecker.
In keeping with Kathy's wishes, a private cremation will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations on Kathy's behalf may be sent to the Walden Humane Society.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
August 1, 1957 - May 28, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Kathleen Smedley, 62, entered into rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The daughter of William Milburn, Arlene (Ernst) Strecker and stepfather George Strecker, she was born in Middletown, NY.
Kathy was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She adored cooking, baking, collecting new recipes, and playing with her rambunctious dog, Teddy. Kathy was an avid reader and crafter, and enjoyed camping with her family. She gave her heart, happiness, and generosity to her Family and Friends. She can now be at peace being reunited with her world, her love, her late husband, Frank Smedley.
In addition to her mother Arlene, Kathy is survived by her stepchildren: Melissa Smedley (South Carolina), Michael Smedley (Tennessee) and Renee Smedley (South Carolina); siblings: William Milburn (Middletown), Patricia Milburn (Warwick), Jeff Strecker and wife Arleen (Minisink), sister-in-law: Judy Smedley (Newburgh); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews: David Martine III, Christopher Martine, Cassidee Strecker, Carrie Seaman, Michelle Lasky and husband Frank. In addition to her husband, Frank, she was predeceased by her father, William Milburn, and stepfather George Strecker.
In keeping with Kathy's wishes, a private cremation will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations on Kathy's behalf may be sent to the Walden Humane Society.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.