Kathleen Ann Jamieson
June 12, 1966 - October 21, 2019
Beach Lake, PA - Formerly of Jeffersonville, NY
On Monday October 21st, Kathleen left her earthly pain to join the Christ whom she loved and served with all her heart and strength.
Kathleen was born in Liberty, NY June 12, 1966 to Virginia (Shaara) and the late Kevin F. Jamieson.
She is survived by her mother; her devoted and loyal sister and brother, Angela and Thomas; her loving niece, Schuylar; dedicated uncle, Dr. Joseph Shaara: cousin and pal, Scotty Thomas; aunts, Helen Shaara and Diann Jamieson; uncle, Josef Seidl; several cousins and cherished friends.
Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved father, Kevin; great-grandparents, Hannah and Bill Jamieson: grandparents, Minnie and Ray Shaara and Catherine and Norman Jamieson; aunts, Mary Seidl, Anne Lucy Shaara and uncle, Norman Jamieson.
Kathleen was a gentle soul with a heart full of love. She was a patient and kind person. She gave all and was never bitter. Through the many years of illness and great suffering, her unshakable faith and Love of God never wavered. She trusted implicitly as one with a shining spirit and unparalleled generosity and serene manner.
Special thanks go to Residential Hospice Care, Wayne Home Health and Father Christopher Sodh for his continual devotion and spiritual support.
A Christian Celebration in word prayer and song will be held on Saturday, October 26th at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY with Visitation beginning at 12 p.m. and the funeral service at 1 p.m. Deacon Larry Knack will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Youngsville, NY.
A gathering of friends will held at Michelangelo's in Jeffersonville following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280; to send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019