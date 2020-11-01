1/1
Kathleen Ann Retallick
March 30, 1954 - October 27, 2020
Milford, PA
Kathleen ann Retallick passed away suddenly on Oct. 27, 2020, in Milford PA. she was 66.
She was the daughter of Claude Briscoe and Marilynn (Ridley) Hunt, born on March 30th, 1954 in Port Jervis NY. Kathy loved her homestead on Husson Rd. where she raised her family. Visitors expected or unexpected were always welcome at the house and were greeted by her menagerie of pets which included at least two or three dogs, four or more cats, ducks, and finally her beloved horses. Kathy was outspoken, to say the least, headstrong, stubborn, she did not mince words. She was also the first one there if anyone needed help. Generous to a fault and caring, she would make multiple phone calls every day to touch base with friends just to see how they were getting along. Kathy's biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren: Matthew, Wyatt, Isabella, and Sophia; their visits were always so special.
Kathy worked as a dental assistant, a bartender, an associate at a non-profit foundation, and finally as a surgical technician at Newton Memorial Hospital and Orange Regional Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Marilynn and Robert Hunt of Milford; father, Claude Briscoe of Milford; brother, Goerge Koerner of San Francisco.
She is survived by sisters: Colleen Musselwhite and husband Daniel of Hendersonville NC, Claudia Briscoe of Mesa AZ, Michelle Hutchison of Hatfield PA; brother, William Briscoe and wife Jane Campbell of Milford PA; her sons: David Snyder and wife Kimberly, grandchildren Isabella and Sofia of Las Vegas NV; Peter Snyder and wife Amie, grandchildren Matthew and Wyatt of Greenville ME; and Nicholas Retallick of Palm Coast F.L.
Due to the health crisis cremation was private, a celebration of life will be held when appropriate
Memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Humane Society.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
