Kathleen Bellantone Obituary
Kathleen Bellantone
August 30, 1941 - January 6, 2020
Warwick, NY
Kathleen Bellantone of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was 78 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 30, 1941, she was one of three children of the late Louise and Anthony Gangone.
She and her husband raised their family in Elmont, Long Island for 25 years, and moved to Warwick in 1991. Kathleen was an Administrative Assistant in the Warwick Valley High School office for many years.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Peter; four sons: Peter and his wife Lisa of Warwick, Paul of Flower Mount, TX, Michael and his wife Andrea of Wyckoff, NJ, and Andrew and his wife Beth of Poughquag, NY; and nine adored grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew, Mark, Samantha, Ben, Jack, Nora, Katie, and John. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and Alan Gangone.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
