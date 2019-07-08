Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Kathleen Canosa


1952 - 2019
Kathleen Canosa Obituary
Kathleen Canosa
01/09/1952 - 07/07/2019
Highland, NY
Kathleen Zgrodek Canosa of Highland, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. She was 67. Kathleen was born in Newburgh, NY on January 9, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Charles Zgrodek, Sr. and Rosetta Weygant.
Kathleen was a former bookkeeper for Hudson Valley Small Business Solutions of Marlboro.
Survivors include her husband Michael M. Canosa at home, her daughter Malissa Canosa and Zachary Bowen, her brother Joseph Zgrodek and sister Rosemarie Laverty, her 4 grandchildren; Michala Canosa, Ayda Canosa, Robert Bowen & Marley Bowen
She is predeceased by her son Michael J. Canosa and brother Chas Zgrodek.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 4pm-7pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will follow visitation on Wednesday evening at 7pm at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro on Thursday morning at 10:30am.
Donations to help defray funeral expenses for Kathleen will be greatly appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ulster County Hospice and also Kathleen's cousin Michelle for their special care of Kathleen.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019
