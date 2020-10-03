Kathleen Corti O'Brien
August 23, 1928 - September 22, 2020
Middletown, New York
Kathleen Corti O'Brien died peacefully on September 22, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born in Port Chester, NY, the daughter of the late Gertrude Smith Corti and Renato Mario Corti. After her father's sudden untimely death when she was two years old, she came to Middletown to be raised by her aunt and uncle Kathleen Smith Haley and John J. Haley and grandparents, Frances Hogan and Patrick Henry Smith. She said of this "when one door closes another will open up".
She was a graduate of both St. Joseph's School and the Ursuline Academy. She worked at the phone company, at First Federal Bank and then went on to a 25 year career for the Orange County Dept. of Social Services as a supervising clerk in Goshen, NY.
She was a lifelong patron of the arts. She especially loved plays, concerts and the movies. Frank Sinatra was both her favorite actor and singer and she knew every lyric in his repertoire. She also enjoyed art galleries. She was a gifted photographer who enjoyed capturing joyous moments in peoples lives as well as the dazzling beauty of nature, horses, dogs and cats. She even won an award for her landscape photography. She was a phenomenal listener and seemed to be always available to attentively hear about your troubles and your triumphs.
She was very interested in local history and was a member of the Middletown Historical Society and the O&W Railroad Society.
Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Bied (Dr. Joseph Bied) of Voorheesville, NY and Sheila Glenn (Doug Glenn) of Middletown. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Antoinette O'Quinn of Miami, FL; four grandchildren: Dr. Adam Bied (Lisa Litterio) of Redding, MA, Seth and Michaela Bied of Voorheesville and John Christopher Glenn (Katelin Pugliese) of Albany. She was the ecstatic great-grandmother of Charles Manfredo Bied of Redding MA. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
As you prepare to attend services please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be required at all times at the Funeral Home as well as the Church. Please dress comfortably in denim and/or pink.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 8 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8 at St. Joseph Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Middletown Historical Society, P.O Box 34, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com