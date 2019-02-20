Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Chapel
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Newburgh, NY
Kathleen Creech, 61 of Newburgh, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The daughter of the late Theodore and Carol Anne (Phillips) Breuer, she was born in New York City on March 20, 1957. Kathleen was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and became part owner of a Mobile Home Company. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother and friend.
Survivors include her son, David Travis of Tampa FL; her brother Theodore Breuer and his wife Charlene of Moores Forks, NY; her grandchildren: Sarah, David, Joseph, Julius, Brandon, and Khloe; many nieces and nephews; as well as her dearest friends Tara Pacheco and Debra Greig.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, February 23 in Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crohn's Foundation, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or the Humane Society of Walden, 2489 Albany Post Rd, Walden, NY 12586.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
