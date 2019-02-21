Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Stockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Evered Stockwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Evered Stockwell Obituary
Kathleen Evered Stockwell
October 13, 1961 - February 14, 2019
Warwick, NY
Ms. Kathleen Evered Stockwell, of Warwick, NY, born on October 13, 1961 to the late Marie Cole Evered and the late Charles J. Evered, passed away at age 57 on February 14, 2019 in Kaplan Family Hospice, Newburgh, NY.
She was raised in Rutherford, NJ and graduated from Rutherford High School.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Aja Stockwell; and brothers, Daniel and Robert.
Kathleen's loving presence here on earth brought joy to everyone who knew her. She loved teaching yoga to children; and the love of her family was the center of her whole world.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Marie Mangano; and sons, Evered Mangano, Kayne Stockwell, and Miguel Stockwell; sister, Anne Evered Gregorits; and brother, Charles J. Evered; and her nieces and nephews, Gabe, Megan, Juliana, Anthony, Margaret and John.
The family invites donations in Kathleen's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Friends and family will be welcomed to attend a celebration of Kathleen's life at a date to be announced this Spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.