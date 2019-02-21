|
Kathleen Evered Stockwell
October 13, 1961 - February 14, 2019
Warwick, NY
Ms. Kathleen Evered Stockwell, of Warwick, NY, born on October 13, 1961 to the late Marie Cole Evered and the late Charles J. Evered, passed away at age 57 on February 14, 2019 in Kaplan Family Hospice, Newburgh, NY.
She was raised in Rutherford, NJ and graduated from Rutherford High School.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Aja Stockwell; and brothers, Daniel and Robert.
Kathleen's loving presence here on earth brought joy to everyone who knew her. She loved teaching yoga to children; and the love of her family was the center of her whole world.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Marie Mangano; and sons, Evered Mangano, Kayne Stockwell, and Miguel Stockwell; sister, Anne Evered Gregorits; and brother, Charles J. Evered; and her nieces and nephews, Gabe, Megan, Juliana, Anthony, Margaret and John.
The family invites donations in Kathleen's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Friends and family will be welcomed to attend a celebration of Kathleen's life at a date to be announced this Spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019