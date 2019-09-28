|
|
Kathleen F. Nolan
November 27, 1933 - Septembe 25, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Kathleen passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Wingate Nursing Home, in Highland, NY. She was born, second of nine children in New York City to James and Elizabeth McTiernan (both deceased). Kathleen was married for over 60 years to William Nolan (deceased). She was 85 years old.
Kathleen's greatest love was her family. Kathleen was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Kathleen's eight siblings include sisters: Patricia Moreno, Margaret Nadramia (deceased), Maureen Lucas, Elizabeth Hoey and Joan Carvajal; and brothers: James McTiernan, Daniel McTiernan and Patrick McTiernan. Kathleen's four children include: Kathleen Phillips, husband Donald, William Nolan, wife Kelly, John Nolan, wife Maureen, and Joanne McDermott, husband Robert; Kathleen's ten grandchildren include: Jonathan Nolan, Meghan Kokosa, Mary Nolan, Kaitlin Nolan, William Nolan, Daniel Nolan, Jill Nolan, Patrick Nolan, Joshua McDermott and Zachary McDermott. Kathleen had recently been blessed with her first great-grandchild: Mairin Kokosa.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wingate Nursing Home in Highland for the care, support and kindness they extended to Kathleen and her family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3rd at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to AMDF (American Macular Degeneration Foundation), , or MDA ().
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019