Kathleen Fogarty Cockey
June 15, 1925 - December 27, 2019
Bethel, CT - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Kathleen Fogarty Cockey died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Bethel Health Care Center, Bethel, Connecticut. She was 94 years old.
The daughter of the late William Fogarty and Sarah (Donnelly) Fogarty, she was born on June 15, 1925 in Newburgh, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, James S. Cockey, III and her brother, John "Jack" Fogarty.
Kathleen was a lifelong Cornwall resident. Her family were the proprietors of Fogarty's Bar for many years. A parishioner of St. Thomas Church, she worked at the rectory when she was young. She graduated from St. Thomas School and Cornwall-on-Hudson High School. After graduation, she worked at the Cornwall Press and West Point before her marriage in 1955.
Kathleen was the office manager at the Cornwall Local for more than 20 years. After her retirement she served on the Cornwall Library Board and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Kathleen was the center of her loving family and a devoted caretaker to her mother and brother. She loved a good book, shopping trips to the mall, the New York Times, Frank Sinatra, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son: James S. Cockey, IV and his wife, Stephanie of Oxford, MD; and her daughters: Mary Kate Linnihan and her husband, Kevin of Long Beach, NY and Caroline LaFleur and her husband, David of Bethel, CT. She is also survived by six grandchildren: James and Natalie Cockey; Connor and Jack Linnihan; and Tess and Sam LaFleur and his wife, Melissa. She is also survived by her beloved cousins: Jean Bouton of Cornwall, NY and Sister Nancy Moroney of Mount Vernon, NY.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd at St. Thomas of Canterbury R.C. Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Contributions in Kathleen's memory can be made to The Friends of the Cornwall Library, PO Box 396, Cornwall, NY 12518.
