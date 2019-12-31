Home

Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Kathleen Francene Frary Voorhees

Kathleen Francene Frary Voorhees Obituary
Kathleen Francene Frary Voorhees
July 9, 1959 - December 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Kathleen Francene Frary Voorhees of Port Jervis, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 60 years old.
She was born July 9, 1959 in Union Beach, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Robert S. Frary and late Catherine G. Falkenburg.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear." – Anonymous
Surviving her are: her fiancé of 28 years, William "Billy" Bauman of Port Jervis; her four children: Victoria Voorhees and her fiancé, Stephen K. Veve of Hinesville, GA, Sarah Ranjit and her husband, Christopher Ranjit of Freehold, NJ, Emma Bauman of Port Jervis, NY, Jeffrey Bauman of Port Jervis, NY; her eight grandbabies: Sabrina Marinko, Heaven Carpenter, Joshua Carpenter, Jayden Ranjit, Jessica Carpenter, Cheyenne Voorhees, Stephanie Veve, & Dayana Veve; her only great-grandbaby: Dimitri Auguste; her siblings: Deborah "Debbie" Gibson, Roberta "Bobbie" Kline, Anthony "Tony" Frary, Edward "Eddie" Frary. Predeceased by her brother, Robert "Duke" Frary.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
