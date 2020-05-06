Kathleen M. McBride
Kathleen M. McBride
April 12, 1961 - April 28, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Kathleen M. McBride of Washingtonville, NY, entered into rest April 28, 2020.
Kathy was born in the Bronx, NY on April 12, 1961 to John P. and Anne Cody. She was a dedicated public servant for Orange County for over 20 years. Kathy was a loving mother and an adoring sister, niece, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed by all.
Kathy is predeceased by her daughter, Kaitlyn P. McBride and is survived by daughter, Annie C. McBride of Brooklyn, NY and son, Matthew J. McBride, of Daytona Beach, Florida; partner, Charles Keown, of Washingtonville, NY; sister, Marianne and her husband, Martin Costello of Selden, NY; sister, Patricia and her husband, Peter Nunes of Washingtonville, NY; brother, John and his wife, Ann Cody of Patterson, NY; her dog, Woody and cats, Wilson and Mitch; many nieces and nephews and her entire extended family.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
