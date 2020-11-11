Kathleen "Kathie" M. Spaight
November 24, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Monroe, NY
Kathleen "Kathie" M. Spaight passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was 70 years old. Daughter of the late John and Kathleen Morris Spaight, she was born on November 24, 1949 in Goshen, NY.
Kathie was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from John S. Burke High School in Goshen, and Caldwell College in Caldwell, NJ. She continued her education at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Kathie worked as a nurse at various nursing home facilities, and for the last twelve years she worked as an RN for the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, NY.
Kathie had a great love for animals, and had many treasured pets throughout her life.
Kathie is survived by her sister, Patricia Viscardo and her husband, Salvatore of Monroe, NY; and by her brothers: John Spaight and his wife, Marti of Norman, OK; and Ed Spaight and his wife, Peggy of Plantation, FL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Kathie's family wishes to extend their hearfelt thanks and appreciation to the Promenade at Middletown, NY, and to the Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. The staff at both facilities were very professional, courteous, and extremely caring of Kathie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held when the whole family can come together to celebrate Kathie's life.
Memorial contributions in Kathie's name may be made to the ASPCA www.aspca.org/donate
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com