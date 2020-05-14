Kathleen Mary Goerlitz
October 12, 1942 - May 7, 2020
Elmwood, NE
Kathleen Mary Goerlitz, 77, of Elmwood, NE (formerly Dexter, ME and Monroe, NY) died May 7, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born October 12, 1942 in New York, NY to Charles Joseph and Margaret Christina (McCormack) Smith. Retired from Highland Telephone (Monroe, NY) after 22 years of service and from Walmart (Palmyra, ME) after 17 years of service.
Kathy was a life member and past president of both the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Mombasha Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Kathy was the first New York State Ambulance Relay Chairperson, served on the board of Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, ME and with the Dexter, ME Sunrise Kiwanis.
Kathy is survived by her sons, Charles J. Taylor of Denver, CO and Curtiss E. (Genevieve) Taylor of Harriman, NY; grandchildren, Kathleen (Chris) Asta, Brandon (Lexi) Taylor, Charles Calvin Taylor and Teagan Taylor; great grandchildren, Liam Taylor, Alaina Hall Taylor and Baby Asta (due soon); siblings, Margaret Smith of Elmwood, NE, Peter (Patti) Smith of Wallkill, NY, Mary Smith of Goshen, NY; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Goerlitz; and brother, Martin V. Smith.
Memorials to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 841 Monroe, New York 10950; monroeems.org
No services. Cremation.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
October 12, 1942 - May 7, 2020
Elmwood, NE
Kathleen Mary Goerlitz, 77, of Elmwood, NE (formerly Dexter, ME and Monroe, NY) died May 7, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born October 12, 1942 in New York, NY to Charles Joseph and Margaret Christina (McCormack) Smith. Retired from Highland Telephone (Monroe, NY) after 22 years of service and from Walmart (Palmyra, ME) after 17 years of service.
Kathy was a life member and past president of both the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Mombasha Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Kathy was the first New York State Ambulance Relay Chairperson, served on the board of Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, ME and with the Dexter, ME Sunrise Kiwanis.
Kathy is survived by her sons, Charles J. Taylor of Denver, CO and Curtiss E. (Genevieve) Taylor of Harriman, NY; grandchildren, Kathleen (Chris) Asta, Brandon (Lexi) Taylor, Charles Calvin Taylor and Teagan Taylor; great grandchildren, Liam Taylor, Alaina Hall Taylor and Baby Asta (due soon); siblings, Margaret Smith of Elmwood, NE, Peter (Patti) Smith of Wallkill, NY, Mary Smith of Goshen, NY; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Goerlitz; and brother, Martin V. Smith.
Memorials to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 841 Monroe, New York 10950; monroeems.org
No services. Cremation.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.