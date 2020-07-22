1/1
Kathleen McDonald-Cohen
1944 - 2020
Kathleen McDonald-Cohen
May 26, 1944 - July 13, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Kathleen McDonald-Cohen, Jamaican by birth, lived May 26, 1944 to July 13, 2020. Our beautiful and beloved one has gone to her maker.
Sadly missed by her spouse: Calavous Williams; sisters: Lorna, Iris, Joan and Joyce; one brother: Norman; nieces: Carolyn and Winsome; among many cousins and valued friends and former Montrose Veteran hospital co-workers.
'An angel was among us and left her loving spirit with us'. RIP.
Mrs. Cohen will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 1st St., Newburgh NY. Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis officiating. (Face Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Reposing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evng Audrey
