Kathleen P. Bachman
March 18, 1948 - August 11, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Kathleen P. Bachman of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 71 years old.
Kathleen was born on March 18, 1948 to the late James and Ellen (Scollin) Costello in New York City.
Kathleen was born in Manhattan, then raised in the Bronx where she later met her husband Richie. They were married on September 27, 1969. Washingtonville became her home in 1973, where they raised their two children, Richard and Ellen.
She was retired from the Washingtonville Central School District where she was a teaching assistant in the Middle School for 25 years.
Kathy loved her trips with Richie to Montauk, where she enjoyed frequenting the local shops and restaurants. She was an avid reader, and shared her creative side through her many sewing projects.
Kathleen was a kind, loving woman. Family was everything to her, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends and entire family.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Richard M. Bachman; loving children, Richard Bachman and his wife, Tabitha and Ellen Morgan and her husband, Jeffrey; cherished grandchildren, Raven LoPresto and Madelyn and Paige Morgan. She is also survived by her caring sisters, Mary Heater, Eileen Dietz, Bernadette Tyra and Noreen McNamara and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, James Costello and sister, Rosemary Hughes.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14th at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery also in Washingtonville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
For further information or to express your condolences on line, please visit:www.davidtfergusonfh.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019