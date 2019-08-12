Home

POWERED BY

Services
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 496-9106
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Washingtonville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bachman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen P. Bachman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen P. Bachman Obituary
Kathleen P. Bachman
March 18, 1948 - August 11, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Kathleen P. Bachman of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 71 years old.
Kathleen was born on March 18, 1948 to the late James and Ellen (Scollin) Costello in New York City.
Kathleen was born in Manhattan, then raised in the Bronx where she later met her husband Richie. They were married on September 27, 1969. Washingtonville became her home in 1973, where they raised their two children, Richard and Ellen.
She was retired from the Washingtonville Central School District where she was a teaching assistant in the Middle School for 25 years.
Kathy loved her trips with Richie to Montauk, where she enjoyed frequenting the local shops and restaurants. She was an avid reader, and shared her creative side through her many sewing projects.
Kathleen was a kind, loving woman. Family was everything to her, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends and entire family.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Richard M. Bachman; loving children, Richard Bachman and his wife, Tabitha and Ellen Morgan and her husband, Jeffrey; cherished grandchildren, Raven LoPresto and Madelyn and Paige Morgan. She is also survived by her caring sisters, Mary Heater, Eileen Dietz, Bernadette Tyra and Noreen McNamara and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, James Costello and sister, Rosemary Hughes.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14th at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery also in Washingtonville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
For further information or to express your condolences on line, please visit:www.davidtfergusonfh.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now